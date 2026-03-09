Maharashtra Teachers Suspended For Using ChatGPT To Help Students Cheat In Board Exams

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has suspended 81 teachers in Maharashtra's Beed district for helping students cheat using ChatGPT. The board has taken strict action across the state, but the largest number of suspensions was reported in Beed district.

Officials said that the involvement of teachers and students came to light in the Class 10 and 12 board exams. They reportedly used ChatGPT during the exam.

The majority of suspensions were reported at the Chausla exam centre in Maharashtra. "This constitutes a significant misuse of technology and warrants decisive action to protect the integrity of board exams," officials said.

In order to stop similar incidents in the future, authorities have started a thorough investigation into the incident and are examining security measures at testing facilities. The board has also emphasised the need to preserve the examination system's fairness and credibility by threatening to take severe disciplinary action against anyone caught breaking the rules.

The Class 12 (HSC) theory exams started on 10 February 2026 and will conclude on 11 March 2026, while the Class 10 (SSC) theory exams began on 20 February 2026 and will also end on 18 March 2026.