CBSE Class 12 Exams 2026: What Is On-Screen Marking (OSM), Why It Matters

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026: In a major shift aimed at speeding up evaluation and improving transparency, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books starting with the 2026 board examinations. The move is part of the Board's broader push towards digital processes and greater efficiency in examination-related work. However, Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated in physical mode in 2026, CBSE clarified.

CBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations every year across India and 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students, making evaluation a large-scale and time-intensive exercise.

What CBSE Said

Announcing the decision, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said the Board is introducing On-Screen Marking as part of its continuous efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in the evaluation process.

According to the official communication dated February 9, 2026, the initiative is expected to significantly streamline evaluation while reducing dependence on manual processes.

Why CBSE Is Moving to On-Screen Marking

CBSE has listed multiple reasons behind the shift to digital evaluation for Class 12 answer books:

Faster evaluation through wider participation of teachers across affiliated schools

Elimination of totalling errors, as marks are calculated automatically

Automated coordination, reducing manual intervention and the scope for mistakes

No need for post-result verification of marks, cutting delays after results

Reduced manpower requirement for verification-related work

Savings in transportation time and costs, as physical answer books will not need to be moved

Teachers can remain in their own schools and continue regular duties while evaluating

Opportunity for all affiliated schools to contribute to the evaluation process

Involvement of teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools globally, not limited by geography

Environment-friendly evaluation, supporting CBSE's push towards sustainable digital practices

What Schools Need To Prepare

To ensure smooth implementation of On-Screen Marking, CBSE has asked schools to ensure technical readiness. Schools must have:

A computer lab with a Public Static IP, as per Affiliation Bye-Laws

PCs or laptops with Windows OS 8 or above, at least 4 GB RAM, and 1 GB free space on the C drive

Updated internet browsers such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Internet Explorer

Adobe Reader installed

Reliable internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 2 Mbps

Uninterrupted power supply

How CBSE Will Support The Transition

To help schools and teachers adapt to the new system, CBSE has outlined several support measures:

Allowing all teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the OSM platform

Conducting multiple dry runs to help teachers practise digital evaluation

Organising training programmes to explain the system in detail

Setting up a dedicated call centre for issue resolution

Releasing instructional videos to guide teachers step by step

CBSE said detailed instructions for each activity will be issued separately to ensure timely preparation by all stakeholders.

The Board has informed schools of the decision and sought their cooperation in making the transition to On-Screen Marking smooth and effective ahead of the 2026 Class 12 board examinations.

This year, CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 17 and conclude on April 10. The Board has decided to conduct the Class 10 (high school) examination twice a year. The second examination will be held from May 15 to June 1. Both examinations will follow the same syllabus. However, appearing in the first examination, which starts on February 17, will be mandatory.