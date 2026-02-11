CBSE Board Exams 2026: Schools Directed To Depute Teachers For Evaluation

CBSE Board Exam Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to ensure the deputation of teachers appointed for evaluation duties in connection with the 2026 board examinations. In a circular dated February 9, 2026, addressed to managers, principals and heads of schools, the Board stated that teachers assigned as Examiners, Head Examiners and in other evaluation roles must be made available for assessment work as per the schedule communicated by CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 will begin on February 17. Class 10 exams will conclude on March 11, 2026, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10, 2026. Approximately 46 lakh students from India and 26 countries are expected to appear for the examinations this year.

Evaluation Linked To Timely Result Declaration



CBSE underlined that the evaluation of answer books is a critical and time-bound exercise. The Board noted that timely completion of the assessment process is directly linked to the declaration of results for Classes 10 and 12. Any delay in deputing teachers may affect the overall evaluation schedule.

Schools Asked Not To Withhold Teachers

The Board instructed schools not to withhold teachers who have been appointed for evaluation work. Institutions have been asked to relieve such teachers and ensure their participation in the assessment process, irrespective of internal academic or administrative requirements.

Mandatory Participation Under CBSE Norms

Reiterating its examination bye-laws, CBSE stated that participation in board-related duties is mandatory for affiliated schools. Non-compliance with the directions regarding deputation of teachers may be viewed seriously by the Board.

Second Board Examination For Class 10

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, CBSE will conduct a second board examination for Class 10 for the first time. The second exam will commence from May 15, 2026, and will span approximately 15 days.

Section-Wise Question Papers In Science and Social Science

Based on stakeholder feedback, CBSE has introduced section-wise question papers in select subjects for more structured assessment:

Science divided into Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Social Science divided into History, Geography, Political Science and Economics

Students will attempt answers section-wise, and evaluation will be carried out by subject-specific teachers.

On-Screen Marking For Class 12

CBSE will introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for evaluation of Class 12 answer books for the first time in 2026. Class 10 answer scripts will continue to be evaluated in physical mode as in previous years.

Measures To Ensure Error-Free Evaluation

To streamline and strengthen the evaluation process, CBSE has taken

several steps:

Updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in line with the revised evaluation scheme

Reduced the number of answer books allotted per evaluator to allow sufficient time for quality assessment

Planned capacity-building programmes for evaluators

Prepared short instructional videos for guidance

Scheduled completion of evaluation within 8-10 days, compared to 10-12 days in previous years

Schools have also been advised to make alternative academic arrangements to manage classes during the absence of deputed teachers.

CBSE conducts the Class 10 and 12 examinations across India and overseas each year, engaging a large number of teachers in the evaluation process to ensure uniformity and standardisation in assessment.