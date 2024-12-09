Over 250 Corporates, 8,000 Business School Students Attend IIM Mumbai's Premier Fest

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) is hosting the 30th edition of its prestigious annual business festival, AVARTAN 2024, starting today. The event brings together industry leaders, academicians, and over 8,000 business-school students for a series of dynamic conclaves, workshops, and interactive sessions. With participation from more than 250 corporates and 25 Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), AVARTAN 2024 promises to be a major platform for fostering corporate knowledge and shaping the future of business leadership.

The theme of this year's festival focuses on addressing evolving trends in the economic landscape, exploring AI-driven market indicators, and discussing strategies for upskilling management students to meet the ever-changing demands of the job market. AVARTAN's multifaceted agenda will cover critical areas such as sustainability, supply chain management, strategy, finance, marketing, and human resources, providing students with invaluable insights to align their career aspirations with future industry needs.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "AVARTAN is a testament to IIM Mumbai's legacy of excellence. This festival has continually evolved into a premier platform for collaboration, learning, and growth. We are excited to host industry leaders, academicians, and B-school students on our campus, providing them with unparalleled opportunities for career development and insights into the rapidly changing business world."

With a rich legacy of 29 years, AVARTAN has become one of India's most sought-after business festivals.

In addition to the informative sessions, the event will feature national-level competitions such as the Prerana General Quiz, Lakshwiz (focused on innovative student strategies), and the On The Job Achievers' Contest (OJAC), highlighting cutting-edge corporate projects.

"AVARTAN 2024 is not only about academic knowledge but also about practical engagement with industry trends and corporate practices. We aim to equip students with the tools they need to thrive in the modern business landscape," added Professor Tiwari.

With its wide array of workshops and events, including the Ekatva Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Workshop and Investor Awareness Programs, AVARTAN 2024 will provide attendees with diverse opportunities to enhance their professional skills.

IIM Mumbai continues to lead the charge in providing top-tier management education. Ranked 6th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 for management institutes in India, IIM Mumbai is renowned for its commitment to developing skilled professionals in various fields, including Operations Management, Analytics, Finance, Marketing, HR, and Sustainability.

The four-day festival is a significant occasion for students, academicians, and industry leaders alike, furthering IIM Mumbai's vision of leading the knowledge-driven productivity movement.