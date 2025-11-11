MPSC Reschedules Manipur Civil Service Mains Exams Due To Printing Error

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has rescheduled the Paper 4 (General Studies 3) and Paper 5 (General Studies 4) Mains exams of the Manipur Civil Service Combined Competitive due to the mismatch of the question paper heading, said the MPSC in an official notification.The MCSCC exam 2022 Mains Examination was conducted at two centres Imphal and Guwahati, in Manipur on November 11.

The board said, "It is hereby clarified to all concerned that Paper-IV (General Studies-III) and Paper-V (General Studies-IV) of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2022 scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025 has been rescheduled by the Commission to November 22, 2025."

"It was discovered while opening the sealed cover just before the start of the examination that there was a mismatch between the heading of the question paper for Paper-IV (General Studies-III) and the content inside due to an error of the secured printing press."

This could not be detected earlier because no official from the MPSC is allowed to see the question papers to keep full confidentiality, and the question paper is opened only in front of the candidates in the examination hall, said the board. It is the endeavour of the MPSC to keep full confidentiality even at the risk of not being able to detect errors in the printing of the question papers, as confidentiality is paramount.

"MPSC regrets the inconvenience caused to the candidates. Due warning has been given to the Secured Press not to repeat such grave errors in the future." said Kh. Lalmani Singh, Controller of Examination, MPSC.

The Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (MCSCCE) is conducted by the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) to recruit officers for various administrative posts under the Government of Manipur. It is modeled on the UPSC Civil Services Examination pattern.

The 2022 Examination (Held in 2025)

1. Exam Year: 2022 (delayed due to administrative and scheduling issues)

2. Mains Exam Dates: Originally scheduled for November 9-11, 2025

3. Affected Papers: Paper IV (General Studies III) and Paper V (General Studies IV)

4. New Dates: Rescheduled to November 22, 2025

5. Exam Centres: Imphal (Manipur) and Guwahati (Assam)