MPSC Postpones State, Subordinate Services Exams

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the MPSC State Service exam 2020 and Subordinate exam 2020 scheduled to be held in April and May months. According to a notification released on the official website, the news dates for the prelims exam of Maharashtra State Service and Subordinate exam will be released later and the candidates will be intimated about this through SMS. The exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak which claimed 64 lives in the state.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in late March to fight the epidemic is officially set to end on April 14.

Mumbai, with a population of more than 20 million, has become India's coronavirus epicentre. The metropolis and its suburbs have reported 782 positive cases and 50 deaths, the latest health bulletin said on Wednesday.

The MPSC had announced Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary exam 2020 in February.

The Commission had then announced total 806 vacancies out which 67 are with the General Administration Department, 89 are with Finance Department, and 650 are with the Home Department.

The last date to submit the application form was March 18, 2020.

The exam was scheduled for May 3, 2020.

