Maharashtra Announces Subordinate Services Group B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020

MPSC has announced Subordinate Services Group B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020. The Commission has announced total 806 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. Out of the total vacancies, 67 are with the General Administration Department, 89 are with Finance Department, and 650 are with the Home Department.

The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University to be eligible for the exam. The candidate must also have knowledge of Marathi language.

The lower age limit for Assistant Chamber Officer, and State Tax Inspector is 18 years and for Police SI is 19 years. The upper age limit for Police Si is 31 years and for all other posts it is 38 years. Candidates should check the recruitment advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

The application process has begun on the Commission's website, 'mpsc.gov.in'. The last date to submit the application form is March 18, 2020.

The exam has been scheduled for May 3, 2020. The admit card for MPSC Prelim exam will be released 7 days ahead of the exam.

The selection process will comprise of a prelim exam and a main exam. In case of Police Sub Inspector post, the main exam will also be followed by a Physical test and interview.

The prelim exam will be of 100 marks. The syllabus and scheme of exam for the prelim exam will be released on the Commission's website.

