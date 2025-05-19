Maharashtra Public Service Commission Group B Prelims Result 2025 Released

MPSC Group B Result 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the results for the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024. A total of 8,179 candidates have cleared the prelims and are now eligible to appear for the mains examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on February 2 can check their results on the official website.

The result is available in PDF format and includes the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates along with the category-wise cutoff marks.

Maharashtra MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Visit the MPSC's official website, mpsc.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Latest Updates' section

Click on the link titled "MPSC Group B Examination 2025 Result"

Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number

Here's the direct link to check the MPSC Group B Result 2025

Cutoff Marks And Eligibility

The MPSC has also released the cutoff scores along with the result, allowing candidates to evaluate their performance. Those who have scored above the respective category-wise cutoff marks are considered eligible for the mains examination.

The commission has clarified that a candidate's eligibility is subject to the accuracy of details provided in their online application. In case of any discrepancies during the document verification process, the candidature may be cancelled.