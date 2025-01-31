Amid Viral Phone Call Of Rs 40 Lakh For Paper, MPSC Assures Transparent Exams

The Pune police are investigating a viral phone call recording in which an aspirant is purportedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh in exchange for an MPSC exam question paper, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has clarified that all the question paper sets are safe in their custody.

The Group B (non-gazetted) joint examination 2024, conducted by the MPSC, is scheduled for Sunday.

In the purported phone recording, a person offers to provide the question paper to a candidate a day before the exam in return for Rs 35-40 lakh.

In a notification issued on Thursday, MPSC said it approached the police for an investigation after learning about the viral audio clip.

“MPSC has approached us and we are probing the purported phone call recording,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle.

Addressing a press conference in Navi Mumbai, MPSC secretary Dr Suvara Kharat said all preparations are in place to conduct the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 in a fair and transparent manner.

"There should be no doubts regarding the integrity of the examination process. Aspirants must not believe in rumours of leaks etc. All question papers are securely stored under stringent security protocols. It has come to our notice that some individuals are attempting to deceive candidates by falsely claiming to have access to the exam papers and demanding money in return," Kharat said.

"The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has lodged a complaint with the Pune Police Commissioner. Legal action is being pursued against those involved in such fraudulent activities. Candidates who receive phone calls or messages offering question papers in exchange for money should lodge a complaint by emailing contact-secretary@mpsc.gov.in," Kharat added.

The Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 is a highly competitive exam, with 2,86,000 candidates expected to appear across the state.

