MPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 547 Si, Assistant Section Officer And Other Posts In Maharashtra

MPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 547 Group B Posts; Last Date July 27

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released recruitment notification for 547 Group B posts. The online application has begun and will conclude on July 27, 2018. The vacancies include 387 Police Sub-Inspector posts, 126 Assistant Section Officer posts and 34 Tax Inspector posts. The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written test.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree in relevant discipline and Degree of Statutory Trust from a recognised institute.

Note: Check the original advertisement for detailed eligibility qualification required and other information.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through the MPSC website: www.mpsc.gov.in. General/UR/OBC candidates will have to pay Rs. 524 and SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs. 324 application fee through offline mode using E-challan or online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on a written test. There will be two papers. Paper 1 will be common for all posts and will be conducted on August 26, 2018 at Aurangabad, Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune. Paper 2 will be conducted on September 2 for Police Sub-Inspector post, on September 30 for Tax Inspector post, and on October 6 for Section Officer post.

