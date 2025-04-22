From Dustbin To District Collectorate: Visually Impaired Woman Cracks MPSC exam

It is often said that even the hardest obstacles yield before determination, courage, and relentless hard work. A shining example of this is Mala Papalkar from Maharashtra. Her life has been a series of difficult trials from a very young age, yet her unbreakable spirit has never wavered.

Twenty-five years ago, Mala, a visually impaired newborn, was found abandoned in a dustbin at Jalgaon railway station in Maharashtra. She was rescued and raised at a rehabilitation center for blind and deaf children in Paratwada, Amravati. It was here that she was named Mala Papalkar by her guardian, Padma Shri awardee Shankarbaba Papalkar.

Under his guidance, Mala learned Braille and pursued her education with dedication. She completed her graduation from Amravati University in 2018 and later earned a Master's degree from the Government Vidarbha Institute of Science and Humanities. Despite facing several challenges, Mala successfully cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Clerk 'Group C' Main Examination.

Now 26, Mala is set to join the collector's office in Nagpur as a revenue assistant after receiving her appointment letter.

"I am a little nervous about leaving the ashram and living on my own in Nagpur. I have stayed alone before in a hostel, but this time it feels different. I will really miss everyone, especially Shankar Baba," she told The Indian Express.

Looking ahead, Mala aspires to prepare for the UPSC exams with the dream of becoming an IAS officer.