Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda Releases Hall Tickets For Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2025

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) has released Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSRT) 2025 admit cards for Assistant Professor l. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website of Gujarat SET at gujaratset.ac.in.

The date of the Gujarat SET is November 16, 2025. Exam hours are 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Paper I will run from 9.30 am to 10.30 am for one hour, while Paper II will run from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm for two hours.

This GSET is being conducted to determine if individuals from Gujarat State are qualified to serve as assistant professors in 33 disciplines at 11 locations throughout the state's universities and colleges.

Also Read | Study Smarter 2025: How Students Can Stop Procrastinating And Finally Focus On Studying

Steps to download the GSET Hall Ticket for 2025

Candidates can use the instructions below to download their admission card.

1. Go to gujaratset.ac.in, the official Gujarat SET website.

2. On the home page, click the GSET Hall Ticket 2025 option.

3. Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

4. Your admit card will appear after you click submit.

5. Download the admit card and keep the hard copy for the future.