IIM Mumbai Releases MBA Admission Policy For 2026-28 Batch, Check Cut-offs

IIM Mumbai MBA Admission Policy 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has released the admission policy for its two-year, full-time residential MBA programme for the 2026-2028 batch. Admissions will be open to graduates from all academic disciplines, with selection based primarily on CAT 2025 performance, academic record, and work experience.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories require a minimum of 45 per cent . The degree should involve at least three years of education after higher secondary schooling.

Final-year undergraduate students are eligible to apply provisionally, provided they complete all academic requirements by June 30, 2026, and submit final mark sheets by December 31, 2026.

For candidates whose universities do not provide a CGPA-to-percentage conversion formula, IIM Mumbai will calculate the percentage by dividing the CGPA obtained by the maximum CGPA and multiplying it by 100. Candidates holding professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA, CMA, CS, or FIAI are eligible even without a formal bachelor's degree.

Three-Stage Selection Process

Admissions to the MBA programme will be conducted through a three-stage process.

Candidates must meet minimum sectional and overall percentile cut-offs in CAT 2025. For the Open category, the minimum required percentiles are 80 in VARC, 80 in DILR, 75 in QA, and 85 overall. The overall cut-off is 75 for NC-OBC and EWS, 70 for SC, 65 for ST, and 55 for PwD candidates, with corresponding sectional thresholds.

IIM Mumbai has clarified that the actual cut-offs may be higher than the minimum levels, depending on the number of candidates shortlisted for the Personal Interview (PI) in each category.

Minimum requirements of CAT percentiles for Stage I

Category Section – I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) Section – II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) Section – III Quantitative Ability (QA) Overall Percentile OPEN ≥80 ≥80 ≥75 ≥85 NC-OBC ≥70 ≥65 ≥65 ≥75 EWS ≥70 ≥65 ≥65 ≥75 SC ≥65 ≥60 ≥60 ≥70 ST ≥55 ≥55 ≥55 ≥65 PwD ≥45 ≥45 ≥45 ≥55

Candidates meeting the CAT 2025 cut-offs will be shortlisted for the Personal Interview based on their CAT score and sectional performance, in accordance with their reservation category.

Stage 3: Final Selection

Final selection will be based on a composite score, prepared category-wise, using CAT performance, Personal Interview, and the Academic Performance & Work Experience (APWE) score.

The APWE score considers marks obtained in Class 10, Class 12, bachelor's degree, and relevant work experience as on December 31, 2025. Academic scores are evaluated through rating scales that vary by stream and discipline, with multiplication factors of 0.7 each for Class 10, Class 12, and bachelor's degree.

Rating Scores for the 10th Std. Examination (Rating Score A)

Percentscore in 10th Std. Exam Rating Score <= 55 1 > 55 and <= 60 2 > 60 and <= 70 3 > 70 and <= 80 5 > 80 and <= 90 8 > 90 10

10th Std Multiplication Factor=0.7

Work experience is scored separately, with candidates receiving credit for experience between 12 and 36 months, and a maximum score for experience beyond 36 months. The work-experience component carries a multiplication factor of 0.20.

Rating Scores for the 12th Std. Examination (Rating Score B)

12th Std Multiplication Factor = 0.7



Rating Scores for the Bachelor's Degree Examination (Rating Score C)

Bachelor's Degree Multiplication Factor = 0.7

Rating Scores For Work Experience (Rating Score D)



Work Experience in Month (as filled in the IIM Mumbai Application

Form) Rating Score D < 12 months 0 >= 12 and <= 36 months MF * (number of months of work experience – 11) > 36 months 5

Work-experience Multiplication Factor (MF) = 0.20



The final Academic Performance & Work Experience score is calculated as:

AR = [0.70 × (A + B + C) + 0.20 × D]

Based on the composite score, IIM Mumbai will prepare category-wise merit lists for admission to the MBA 2026-28 batch.