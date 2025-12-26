Foreigner Musician Recalls Growing Up In Jodhpur, Celebrates Indian Culture

A Bali-based musician with Canadian and Italian roots has won hearts online by sharing her unique life story of being raised in India. Bianca Nieddu, whose mother is Canadian and father Italian, revealed in social media posts that she grew up in India from the age of three months and lived there until she was 16, immersed in local culture and community life.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nieddu showed snapshots from her childhood in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and shared memories of her parents meeting and falling in love in India before deciding to make it their home.

In subsequent posts, she opened up about her experiences growing up as a white girl in a deeply rooted Indian environment. Nieddu described her upbringing as filled with warmth, strong community bonds and constant celebrations. She recalled that neighbours and relatives often cared for her family just like their own, saying she didn't grow up on individualism, but rather with people bringing food when she was sick and inviting her into their homes.

Nieddu also spoke fondly of Indian festivals, noting that her school holidays seemed endless because of one festival or another. She recalled using everyday Hindi phrases and mastering expressive local gestures, even joking about mimicking affectionate aunties' Hindi lines such as "Beta ji, kitne bade ho gaye aap?", which endeared her story to many Indians online.

The posts drew positive reactions from users worldwide, with many commenting on her fluency in Hindi and deep connection to Indian culture, saying she felt like one of their own. Her reflections highlight the emotional and cultural bonds formed through community life in India, transcending traditional notions of identity.