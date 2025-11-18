Foreigner Reveals The 'Most Well-Designed' City In India: 'Not Many Know About It'

A foreign national travelling across India has lauded Chandigarh as one of the country's 'greatest' and most 'well-designed' cities. In a now-viral Instagram video, Porter, who has visited India twice this year, recommended that travellers should add Chandigarh to their must-visit itineraries rather than focusing solely on conventional tourist spots like Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

"Don't believe everything you see in India, people show lots online, normally negative, but places like this, Chandigarh, very clean, very modern city," said Porter whilst boating in the Sukhna Lake. "The water is impeccably clean. There are lots of activities."

"This is one of the greatest cities in India. Not many people probably know about it when they come here. People normally just do the triangles. They do Agra, Delhi and Jaipur but they miss out on things like this."

Porter also highlighted Chandigarh's diverse population and the city's efficient, planned traffic management system. "This city has got an amazing blend of Punjabi and Haryanvi culture, so it is incredibly diverse. The food is amazing, and yes, it is one of the greenest, cleanest cities in India," he said.

"It is one of the first planned cities. And you can tell because it is just incredibly efficient. There's not a lot of traffic, not a lot of beeping, not a lot of noise which you normally see in India."

Check The Viral Video Here:

'European Standard Of Tourism'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly one lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Porter for showing the positive side of India.

"Good choice of city for travel buddy," said one user while another added: "Hope you've a great time here ."And thankfully, there is barely any honking in Chandigarh, maybe it's a traffic jam or anything else, but honking unnecessarily is banned and is fined."

A third commented: "Eastern Punjab, northern Haryana, western Himachal, Kerala, northern Kashmir, Sikkim, southern Rajasthan and some parts of Tamil Nadu deserve a European standard of tourism."

A fourth said: "You're most welcome to stay at my home and have authentic food and experience at my place in Chandigarh with me and my family. Let me know if you'd like to join us. Hope you have an incredible time in India!"

Chandigarh, The City Beautiful

Designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in the 1950s, Chandigarh boasts of a modern infrastructure featuring wide boulevards, tree-lined avenues, and neighbourhoods called "sectors" that are basically mini-towns in themselves.

Chandigarh offers numerous tourist hotspots, including Sukhna Lake, the Rose Garden, and the Rock Garden. The ideal time to explore these sites is between October and March, when the weather is pleasantly breezy and perfect for outdoor activities like park picnics or rooftop dinners.