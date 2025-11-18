'Thought I Could...': Employee Quits First Job After 3 Hours, Sparks Social Media Debate

A recent incident where an employee quit a job just three hours after starting has sparked a social media debate about professional behaviour. The employee, who posted about the incident on Reddit, cited a low salary of Rs 12,000 and a demanding nine-hour workday as the reasons they quit immediately.

"Got my first job today. It was work from home, good job with minimum work pressure. But it was a 9-hour shift, and the salary was a measly 12k," the user wrote in a post titled, 'Got my first job, quit 3 hours later'.

"I thought I could handle the job but 3 hours later I realised it will take up all my time and I wouldn't be able to grow in my career. So I quit."

The user said the company initially advertised the position as a part-time gig but later turned it into a full-time opportunity, prompting their decision to quit.

"I'm preparing for a competitive exam here. I was searching for part-time jobs. They advertised about a part-time job and handed me a full-time job. Can't roll with that dawg."

As the post gained significant traction, social media users were divided, with a section of users lauding the individual for clarity about their boundaries, whilst others called them out for their work ethic.

"Hate to be the bad guy here, but with this mentality you're basically ineligible for every job...everyone has good and bad days, it's not a daily standard," said one user, while another added: "You did good. You should not waste your precious time for such meagre amount."

A third commented: "I hate to be the bad person here, but you should have done it for the experience, and if the job is already chill, you would be able to prepare for a better switch along with the experience."

A fourth said: "This clarity, exactly this clarity, is what I lack in my life."