Polish Traveller Impressed By 'Jugaad' As Man Carries Over 20 Chairs On Bike: 'India Is Not For Beginners'

The concept of jugaad, a Hindi word that appears in the Oxford Dictionary, is a popular example of how Indians make the best of any situation or problem. The term refers to using skill and creativity to find a quick solution to a problem with limited resources. A recent example of this frugal spirit was highlighted by a Polish woman who saw a man expertly balancing over 20 chairs on his motorcycle, a sight she captioned as "India is not for beginners".

Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who has been chronicling her India adventure on Instagram, posted a video where the biker could be seen riding with heavy luggage. The text overlay on the video stated: “Carrying more than 20 chairs on bike. In India, everything is possible”.

In India, traders are often seen selling chairs door-to-door on their bikes. These chairs are often quite sturdy, lasting years and can be bought at a fraction of the price compared to showrooms.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 20,000 views as social media users lauded the motorcycle rider's ingenuity whilst others pointed out that it was a routine affair in India.

"Everything is possible from jugaad," said one user, while another added: "Yes Indians are multi-talented. We might play with safety also. Lol,"

A third commented: "Europeans should learn from Indians how to be dedicated to work."

In September, Patalas-Kalra went viral after she called out vloggers who travel on low budgets in India to show the poor and backward side of the country intentionally. She added that these travellers often eat "bad street food," fall ill, and then paint India in a negative light by saying they got stomach infections during their visit.

"You don't have to go to India and then post videos that you're spending just 100 dollars per week and surviving like this. There are so many cheap hotels, so many cheap restaurants and good ones with good food. You are going to places that even locals are not going to," added the creator.