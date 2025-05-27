Polish Woman Calls Out Stereotypes In India: "He's My Husband, Not My Tour Guide"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Polish content creator highlights stereotypes faced in India. She questions assumptions about interracial couples in her viral post. Social media users support her views and share similar encounters.

A Polish content creator married to an Indian man has sparked discussion online after highlighting a stereotype she says she repeatedly encounters while travelling across India.

In a viral post on Instagram, Gabriela, who often shares glimpses of her life with husband Hardik Varma, expressed frustration over how people frequently mistake her husband for her tour guide or driver.

"The most awkward moment whenever we come to a new place in India. Sadly, it's NOT a rare occurrence anymore. Almost every second shopkeeper or auto/taxi driver assumes Hardik is my tour guide - and sometimes even my driver. Why?" she wrote.

Questioning the assumption, she added, "Which girl walks around holding hands and taking thousands of pictures with her tour guide?"

Gabriela also shared a lip-sync video with her husband, calling out such behaviour as "rude", and urged people to move past outdated assumptions about interracial or intercultural couples.

The post quickly went viral, with social media users both supporting her message and sharing similar experiences. Others acknowledged the deep-rooted biases that still exist when it comes to cross-cultural relationships in India.

A user commented, "Maybe you should marry again in India with a big announcement like your motortour."

Another user wrote, "You both look good i dont understand why ppl are suggesting barber & gym for him...idk why ppl find it difficult to accept the truth that human beings come in diff shades, shapes & sizes! If everyone has to be similar, then no one will be unique! Lets live without judgements!"

"Most husbands by default are tour guides and drivers for their wives and kids. It comes with the job," the third user wrote.