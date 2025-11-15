French Woman Shares Warm Experience Living With Gujarati Neighbours: "Feels Like Having A Family"

A French woman currently living in India has gone viral on social media after sharing her heartwarming experiences with her Gujarati neighbours. Julia Chaigneau, who settled in Ahmedabad nearly two years ago, said she has been touched by the community's warmth, stating their hospitality has made her feel "right at home" and provided her with a feeling of having a family.

Chaigneau compared the living situation to Europe, where she said most of the people did not even bother knowing the name of their neighbours.

"For most of my life, I never knew my neighbours' names. My parents didn't either. In Europe, neighbours are just people who exist in the background. You might say hi in the hallway, but that's it," wrote Chaigneau in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The French designer revealed that on her first day of moving to Gujarat, one of the neighbours instantly knocked on her door and asked if she needed any help in setting up the apartment or with food.

"I remember standing there, a little shocked. I had never experienced that before. Since then, we've celebrated festivals together, exchanged food, planned safaris all these small things that somehow make everyday life feel more full," she said.

Chaigneau added that living in India completely changed her perspective and that her neighbours are some of the people she is closest to in the community.

"Knowing that they're there is one of the most comforting feelings. It feels like having a family and a support system you didn't even expect."

Check The Viral Post Here:

For most of my life, I never knew my neighbours' names. My parents didn't either.



In Europe, neighbours are just people who exist in the background. You might say hi in the hallway, but that's it.



When I moved to Gujarat in 2024, on the very first day, someone knocked on our… pic.twitter.com/QB3KoBSwCK — Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) November 14, 2025

Also Read | Delhi Manager Rejects Employee's WFH Plea, Says 'Everyone Is Suffering From Pollution'

'Never Realised The Importance..'

As of the last update, the viral post had garnered over 6.6 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users agreeing with her assessment about Ahmedabad.

"I completely agree with that Julia. I've had a very similar experience myself. I was abroad for about half a decade, and for most of my life, I too barely knew my neighbours," said one user while another added: "This is beautiful India, glad to hear this."

A third commented: "Having lived in India forever, I never realized the importance of this till I lived in London for a month. I couldn't wait to get back to India."

A fourth said: "A saying goes in India that when a need arises, neighbors are the first to respond. Relatives arrive quite later. Hence, always have healthy relations with your neighbors and be there always."

Chaigneau has completely immersed herself in Indian culture and traditions during her stay in the country. Previously, Chaigneau said she feel safer living in AHmedabad despite several of her friends being worried about her when she decided to move places. She added that she was fortunate to live in a gated community that brought both Indians and foreigners together, leading to a feeling of warmth and security