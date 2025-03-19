7 Hot New Luxury Hotels Opening Around The World In 2025

From camps within wildlife reserves in Madhya Pradesh in India, to the best of views of the Aegean Sea in Greece, several new luxury hotels are being unveiled in 2025. Take a look at some of the hottest new properties.

1. Ahama - Fethiye, Turkey

Ahama. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

Opening on June 1, 2025, Relais & Chateaux Ahama is heaven on earth for lovers of unspoiled nature. It is a 63-key property in Gunluklu Bay in Fethiye, on the Turkish Riviera.

2. Hotel Les Roches - Le Lavandou, France

Hotel Les Roches. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

Hotel Les Roches, on the French Riviera, is now being reinvented through the work of Marseille's Pietri architectural firm. The hotel wholly resonates with the spirit of the Côte d'Azur, and will open in June 2025.

3. Myconian Sunrise - Mykonos, Greece

Myconian Sunrise. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

The newly renovated Relais & Chateaux Myconian Sunrise, part of the prestigious Myconian Collection, is perched on the rocky hills of the southern coast and overlooks the sun-warmed sands of Agrari Beach. Guests get breathtaking panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. Myconian Sunrise opens on May 10, 2025.

4. Domaine Mouflon D'Or - Zonza, France

Domaine Mouflon d'Or. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

Guests at Domaine Mouflon d'Or get to experience Corsica's inland, a luxuriant realm of maquis, and mountains. The imposing aristocratic residence was built at the dawn of the last century, and stands grandly among Lebanon cedars and ancient chestnuts on nearly 50 acres of grounds deep in the mountainous Alta Rocca region. The property opens on May 27, 2025.

5. The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort - Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort. Photo: Oberoi

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort occupies an unrivalled location just minutes by car from Bandhavgarh National Park, and offers accommodation in air-conditioned luxury tents with a private garden or luxury villas with a private pool. Oberoi Vindhyavilas opened in January 2025.

6. Capella - Kyoto, Japan

Capella Kyoto. Photo: Capella

Located on Yamatooji-dori in the historic Miyagawa-chō district, Capella Kyoto is a reflection of the city's ethos and a bridge between the past and present. The hotel is scheduled to open sometime between October and December 2025.

7. Aman Nai Lert - Bangkok, Thailand

Aman Nai Lert. Photo: Aman

Synonymous with quiet luxury, the Aman group has a new property coming up in Bangkok, Thailand. Aman Nai Lert Bangkok nests within the seven-acre green oasis of Nai Lert Park in Thailand's capital, seamlessly blending the city's dynamic energy with a true sense of tranquility. The hotel will be welcoming guests from April 2, 2025.