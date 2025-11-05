Madhuri Dixit's Canada Show Organisers Clarify Why She Was Late: "Her Own Team Misinformed Her About Call Time"

A day after Madhuri Dixit was heavily criticized for allegedly arriving three hours late to an event in Canada, the show organizers, True Sound Live Ltd., issued a statement clarifying the reason for her delay. The event took place on November 2 at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort.

The organizers claimed that Madhuri's own management team "misinformed" her about the call time, causing confusion among attendees. The statement follows social media backlash against Madhuri Dixit for arriving "late." Viewers of the show also complained that the organizers did not clearly communicate that it was a chat show interspersed with performances.

What the Organizers Said About Madhuri's Late Arrival

Labeling the backlash as "misleading social media commentary," the organizers stated, "We at True Sound Live Ltd. would like to clarify the facts regarding the recent Madhuri Dixit - The Golden Girl of Bollywood show held in Toronto, following misleading social media commentary. The event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as scheduled," as reported by Hindustan Times.

"The show's format, as communicated to Madhuri Dixit's management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM followed by Madhuri's 60-minute performance segment. However, despite our production team's readiness and continuous communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit's own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was entirely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd," the statement added.

The organizers also claimed that personal video recordings by "certain backstage individuals" disrupted time coordination and caused further confusion.

"We also want to clarify that certain backstage individuals, including Shreya Gupta, were preoccupied with personal video recordings instead of supporting the artist's timely coordination, which further added to the confusion. Attached videos clearly show Madhuri Dixit's on-stage presence and performance, and we invite the public to view the footage and judge objectively," the statement further said.

The Post That Triggered Social Media Backlash

A person named Parwaiz Dhanani shared a video on his Instagram feed showing Madhuri matching her steps to the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya rom the 1995 film Yaraana.

Apart from criticism of Madhuri Dixit's late arrival, the Internet also accused the organizers of failing to clarify the show's format, causing dissatisfaction among fans.

One person slammed the organizers, writing, "Everyone please report the organizers to Consumer Protection Ontario. I just got off the phone, and this falls under 'Misrepresentation.' It's illegal for a business or individual to give you false information about themselves or the product or service they offer."

Regarding Madhuri's late arrival, another person wrote, "I am glad I saw her, but I left at 11:05 PM as I had work the next day. I honestly don't know if it was the organizers or her who decided she would come at 10 PM. On my ticket, it said the start time was 7:30 PM. It did not mention any pre-shows. I expected it to be a chat with some singing and dancing. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience's time."

Madhuri Dixit or her team have not yet responded to the allegations.