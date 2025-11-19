Dharmendra Health Update: "He Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier," Say Sources

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a week ago, is "doing better than earlier", sources told NDTV on Wednesday.

The 89-year-old was reportedly admitted to the hospital a few days before October 31 after he complained of breathlessness.

Now, as per the latest update on his health, sources told NDTV, "He is fine, better than earlier."

About Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

Exactly a week ago, the actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. He had been "critical" and was on life support. The doctor who had been treating him at the hospital said in a statement that his treatment would continue at home.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 a.m. He will continue his treatment at home, as the family has decided to give him home care," Dr Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement confirming his discharge and requested the media to refrain from further speculation.

The actor's health status sparked a frenzy among his fans and the media, leading to confusion on several occasions. While rumours about his death continued to circulate, his wife Hema Malini, his elder son Sunny Deol's team, and his daughter Esha Deol refuted them, confirming that the actor is responding well to treatment.

Amid reports of his death, his daughter Esha Deol put out a statement, saying that her father is "stable and recovering".

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," Esha Deol wrote on Instagram. She also disabled the comments section of the post.

Hema Malini too had slammed "false news" reports about her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra's health amid unconfirmed reports of his death.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Hema Malini, in an X post, said Dharmendra (89) is "responding to treatment and recovering".

In a statement, actor Sunny Deol's team also confirmed the same, saying, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Dharmendra received visits from his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, as well as film stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, also visited the hospital.

