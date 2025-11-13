Hema Malini "Relieved" After Dharmendra's Discharge From Hospital, Says <i>"Baaki Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai"</i>

Legendary actor Dharmendra, 89, is back home from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted almost two weeks ago after he complained of breathlessness.

Fans and industry colleagues have stood by the cinema veteran's family in this difficult time.

In what is her first reaction after Dharmendra's discharge from the hospital, his second wife and actor-BJP MP Hema Malini said she is happy to have her husband back home.

"It has not been an easy time for me," Hema Malini said, as quoted by Rediff.

Hema Malini, who shares daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Dharmendra, said it has been a tough time for the family.

She also said that Dharmendra's children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, including actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are also troubled.

"Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak, too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home," the 77-year-old said.

"We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baaki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she added.

Sources close to the family on Monday told NDTV that Dharmendra is on ventilator support at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

A day before Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, unconfirmed reports of the actor's death started going viral on social media.

At the time, Hema Malini slammed the media over the "irresponsible" reporting in an angry post on social media.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on the microblogging site.

On Wednesday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Dharmendra at the hospital, told NDTV that the veteran actor's treatment "would continue at home".

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the lead. The film is slated to be released on December 25.

Also Read | "Dharmendra Went Home Fully Satisfied, Is Stable," Says Breach Candy Doctor In Latest Health Update