"Dharmendra Is Stable, Recovering": Esha Deol Rejects "False News" On Actor

Film veteran Dharmendra, 89, has been on ventilator support since November 10, sources close to the family told NDTV. On Tuesday, amid reports of his death, his daughter Esha Deol put out a statement, saying that her father is "stable and recovering".

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," Esha Deol wrote on Instagram. She also disabled the comments section of the post.

Dharmendra was hospitalised over a week ago after he complained of breathlessness. In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. On Monday, his health deteriorated and he is believed to be "critical", as per sources.

His second wife, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol visited him at the hospital last evening. Later, Hema Malini shared a health update on her Instagram feed. It read, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel also paid him visits at the hospital.

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee icons, is known for films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the lead. The film is slated to be released on December 25.