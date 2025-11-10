A Dharmendra Health Update From His Team: "He Is Stable, Under Observation"

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. The 89-year-old, who has been under medical care for over a week, is said to be stable and under observation.

In an official statement, the actor's team shared, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

Following news of his hospitalisation, Hema Malini was seen arriving at the hospital on Monday evening to visit her ailing husband. Soon after, Bobby and Sunny Deol arrived.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood', will turn 90 on December 8, 2025. Earlier this year, in April, he underwent an eye graft surgery.

The actor, who made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, went on to feature in some of Hindi cinema's most beloved films. He later rose to superstardom with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

Dharmendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next appearance will be in Ikkis, which marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

As the veteran actor continues to recover under medical supervision, fans and industry colleagues are wishing him strength and good health.

ALSO READ: Film Icon Dharmendra On Ventilator Support: Sources