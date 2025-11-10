"Dharmendra Under Observation In Hospital, We Are All With Him," Says Hema Malini

Hema Malini has shared an update on her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Hema expressed her gratitude to fans for their concern and urged everyone to pray for his recovery.

Sharing a recent photo of Dharmendra, she wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

The 89-year-old actor has been under medical care for over a week.

Hema Malini was spotted arriving at the hospital on Monday evening to visit her husband. A short while later, their sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, were also seen at the hospital to be by their father's side.

In an official statement, Dharmendra's team reassured fans, saying, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

Dharmendra, who will turn 90 on December 8, 2025, underwent an eye graft surgery earlier this year in April. Despite his age, he has remained active in films.

He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in his debut role and is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: A Dharmendra Health Update From His Team: "He Is Stable, Under Observation"