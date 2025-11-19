Veer Pahariya Wishes Girlfriend Tara Sutaria, His "Whole Heart", A Happy 30th Birthday In Maldives

Veer Pahariya began Tara's special day with a touching message on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday my whole heart."

Along with the birthday wish, he posted a series of photographs. In the first picture, Veer is seen planting a gentle kiss on Tara's forehead as they pose for the cameras.

Another captures him playing the piano while Tara watches on with a glowing smile. A third image shows Veer lovingly feeding her at an event, while the final frame features the duo unwinding on a yacht during a serene vacation.

A Viral Clip Adds To The Celebration

Even as Veer's birthday post gained traction, a video of the couple surfaced online. The clip shows Tara cutting her birthday cake, with Veer by her side. He softly kisses her on the cheek before hugging her.

Tara looks radiant in a sequinned ensemble paired with a sleek bun, while Veer complements her in a crisp white shirt under a tailored blue suit.

A Tropical Birthday Escape

On Sunday, Tara offered her followers a sneak peek into her early birthday celebrations through an Instagram carousel.

The first image captures her posing in front of an illuminated display reading "Happy Birthday Tara" in glowing red fairy lights. Dressed in a chic black bralette and sheer sarong, she accessorised her look with gold jewellery.

The following image revealed her stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. She concluded the post with a soothing video of waves crashing onto a golden beach. Captioning it with excitement, Tara wrote, "BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO."

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship surfaced early in the year as they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. By mid-2025, their subtle social-media interactions and public appearances confirmed what fans had already begun to suspect.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria Makes Her Relationship With Veer Pahariya Instagram Official, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts