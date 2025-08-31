Tara Sutaria Makes Her Relationship With Veer Pahariya Instagram Official, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Tara Sutaria has seemingly made her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya Instagram official.

What's Happening

On Saturday, Tara Sutaria shared a series of pictures on social media to mark Ganesh Chaturthi.

Along with her festive greetings, one photo in particular caught everyone's attention - a picture with the Sky Force actor.

The two were seen posing together.

Tara captioned her post, "Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya."

In the photos, Tara wore a heavily embroidered white saree paired with traditional jewellery and flowers in her hair. Veer matched her look, also dressed in white.

Fans quickly took to the comments section, praising the pair. One wrote, "5th picture is everything," while another commented, "These two." Many celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah and others liked the post.

Background

Speculation about Tara and Veer's relationship has been making the rounds for a while. The two were spotted together at India Couture Week 2025, where Tara blew a flying kiss to Veer in the audience, surprising many. At the time, when asked about it, she told ANI, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online. I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

The duo has also been seen leaving comments on each other's social media posts, twinning at the airport and reportedly going on vacations, keeping rumours alive.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut earlier this year in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Tara Sutaria has been busy with music videos, recently featuring in Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and is yet to announce her next project.