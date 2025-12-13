Lovebirds Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Recall Their Romantic First Date: "Never Shied Away From Expressing"

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been turning heads since they made their relationship official. In a recent conversation, the couple reminisced about their first romantic date. They also recalled some happy memories of their first trip together.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Travel + Leisure India, Veer said, "I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are."

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria then spoke about the time they felt a connection was built.

Veer shared, "It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out."

Tara added, "Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives."

Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria's First Trip As A Couple

Recalling a long-held family belief, Tara Sutaria revealed details of her first trip with Veer.

She said, "Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend and beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever - and that's exactly what we did."

Veer added, "Of course, it was somewhere very special to both of us on the Amalfi Coast. Even before we knew each other, it was the one place we wanted to visit when we knew we had found our special one."

About Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship surfaced early in the year as they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. By mid-2025, their subtle social-media interactions and public appearances confirmed what fans had already begun to suspect.

