Kriti Kharbanda Remembers Meeting Shah Rukh Khan For The First Time: "Grateful Ever Since"

Shah Rukh Khan turning 60 has turned into a national event. From his million fans to the Indian cinema, everyone is celebrating the actor and businessman for his kindness, creativity, and unmatchable charisma.

From politician Shashi Tharoor to celebrities like Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and more, everyone is sharing their heartfelt wishes for the Badshah of Bollywood. Amid the uncountable wishes for SRK, actor Kriti Kharbanda also took to Instagram to wish her 'hero' on his big day.

Kriti Kharbanda's Wish For Shah Rukh Khan

Kriti shared a selfie with SRK and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who taught us how to dream fearlessly and show us that when passion meets hard work, magic happens."

Kriti Kharbanda wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday. Photo: Kriti Kharbanda/ Instagram

"I wore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai friendship band for years - a tiny symbol of the love and admiration I carried. And one day, life rewarded that love with the privilege of shaking hands with the man himself," said the 14 Phere actor while reminiscing about her encounter with King Khan himself.

"They say 'Never meet your heroes'. But I did. And my heart has been grateful ever since. Happy Birthday, King Khan," she concluded the note.

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday Celebration

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday in Alibaug, Maharashtra, with his friends and family. Celebrities, in attendance, have been sharing pictures from the event, while fans have flooded social media with heartfelt notes.

As a return gift for all the love and downpouring wishes, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video revealing the title of his upcoming film, King. The action-thriller features the actor in ash-toned hair and blood-oozing wounds.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

