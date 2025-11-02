To Shah Rukh Khan, From BFF Kajol, "Bhai" Karan Johar, "Dost" Akshay Kumar: "Happy 60th To A Life Well-Lived"

It's Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday and wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world. Shah Rukh Khan's BFFs Karan Johar and Kajol shared special messages for the birthday boy, citing how their relationship has evolved over the years.

"Happy 60th To A Life Well-Lived"



Kajol, who is one of the frequent collaborator of Shah Rukh Khan on screen, shared two adorable pictures from their recent meet. In the first picture, they are seen posing for a cute selfie.



In another, Kajol is seen clicking a selfie, while SRK showers love on her.



Kajol wrote in the message, "Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day! Don't count the candles.... Here's to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours!Happy Birthday."

"This Decade Like Every Decade Will Be Yours"



Karan Johar shared a reel featuring several moments of directing Shah Rukh Khan on screen and off screen.



The reel is a throwback to the golden SRK-KJo moments, lived over the years.



"I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun... I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart.... Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture)," Karan Johar recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.



"Bhai... the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star...it makes you an emotion...an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai... thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I...Always and forever...

Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!" Karan Johar summed up his plethora of emotions.



"60 Ka Lagta Nahi Vaise Tu Kahin Se..."

Akshay Kumar dug out throwback gold featuring himself and SRK. In his caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120. Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed."

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol collaborated in films like Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Among them, Karan Johar has directed the last three films in the aforementioned list.