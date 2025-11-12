Ahead Of Globetrotter Event, Priyanka Chopra Says Working With SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu Has Been "<i>Adiri Poyindi</i>"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday expressed her excitement about her upcoming film Globetrotter, marking her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema. The actress said she hopes the SS Rajamouli directorial will herald a new era in her career.

Ahead of the film's grand launch event in Hyderabad on Saturday, Priyanka interacted with fans during an #AskPCJ session on X, where she answered questions about the project and her experience working in the Telugu film industry.

When a user asked, "How are you finding the Telugu film industry so far? Have you tasted the amazing biryani yet?", Priyanka replied, "It's still early days for me on the movie, but it's been adiri poyindi (amazing)! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad."

Responding to a fan who wondered whether Globetrotter would mark her "grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era," she said, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I'm not sure, but I know it will be incredible."

Priyanka's last Indian project was the 2019 drama The Sky is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has primarily appeared in Hollywood productions such as The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, Heads of State, and the series Citadel.

In SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter, she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

One fan expressed how much they missed seeing her on Indian screens, hoping Globetrotter would mark a new beginning. Priyanka replied, "By God's grace. I'm hoping to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support, it feels like anything is possible."

When asked about delivering dialogues in Telugu, she wrote, "It's obviously not my first language, but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I'll be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations." To another question on languages, she added, "I love languages but just grew up with English and Hindi. My films have given me so much exposure to languages around the world."

A fan also asked whether her daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, had visited the Globetrotter sets.

Priyanka responded, "My daughter has been to the set in Hyderabad and had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata's beautiful daughter Sitara. She even went to @ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf."

When a fan asked about her next goal in life, Priyanka replied, "My gosh, I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface. There's so much more I want to do and achieve. Hopefully, I can."

Globetrotter marks SS Rajamouli's first directorial venture since the Oscar-winning global success of RRR, and his much-awaited collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

The film's promotional campaign will begin with a grand event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

