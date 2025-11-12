Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas's Four Favourite Hindi Words: "He Picked It All Up Himself"

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared which Hindi words are the favourites of her singer-songwriter husband, Nick Jonas.

On Wednesday, the actress held an Ask Me Anything session on her X handle. A social media user asked her, "What's something you taught Nick to say in Hindi? P.S. I LOVE YOU!!! #AskPCJ".

Responding to the question, Priyanka wrote, "Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer but I think he picked it all up himself! @nickjonas".

During the session, another user asked, "How are you finding the Telugu film industry so far? Have you tasted the amazing biryani yet #AskPCJ?".

She replied, "It's still early days for me on the movie but it's been adiri poyindi!!!! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad."

The actress is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from her personal life on Instagram. Last month, she posted a series of pictures from her getaway to Orlando, featuring a romantic image with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti posing with a mermaid.

In one of the pictures, Nick was seen hugging Priyanka, while Malti sat adorably next to the mermaid. Priyanka captioned the post, "Ohana means family."

During their family vacation, the actress also posed with a snake around her neck, while her husband stood beside her. In one of the videos, Nick was heard saying, "Loving the new jewellery, babe." To this, Priyanka cheekily replied, "Thanks, it's the new Serpenti."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, led by Mahesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Confirms Starring In SS Rajamouli's Next Film With Mahesh Babu

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)