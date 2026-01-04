Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success, Ranveer Singh Enjoys NBA Game With Deepika Padukone In NYC. See Pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted attending an NBA game in New York.

What's Happening

The actors were seen posing for selfies with fans at the venue.

One of the fans later shared pictures on Instagram, describing the memorable encounter.

Deepika is seen wearing a black leather jacket paired with smoky eye makeup, while Ranveer sported a black coat and black beanie.

The caption read, "POV- The universe understood the assignment @aseth12 this night happened all thanks to you! Love you so much bro. If you know me, you know I've been obsessed with two Bollywood actresses all my life- Aishwariya Rai and Deepika Padukone. I'm definitely the type to be star stuck, my heart stopped for a few seconds when I saw @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh"

Background

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed the New Year in the United States. During the trip, Deepika also attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, ticking it off her bucket list.

The couple has been spending time in New York, where they were spotted by fans who eagerly clicked selfies with them. They also shared a special moment at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York-based restaurant, Bungalow, where they were seen preparing modaks.

Sharing the moment on social media, Khanna wrote, "This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 -- a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026." He also added, "Celebrating DHURANDHAR -- standing taller than any film in the world."

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh continues to enjoy a strong run following the blockbuster success of his latest release, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025. Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles.

The film has recorded massive box office numbers and has become the first Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week.