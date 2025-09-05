<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Tanya Mittlal Fights With Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Her "Ghaslet"

Bigg Boss 19 has been serving full-on entertainment from day one. With each new episode, viewers are treated to all sorts of drama - from fights and politics, to unexpected shocks, what is happening in the Bigg Boss house is truly unmissable. Among the fierce contestants, it is Tanya Mittal's one-after-the-other activities in the house that have been constantly unveiling the true side of her. Check out what all happened between the celebrity influencer alongside Kunickaa Sadanand on Day 11 of the controversial reality show.

In the recent episode, while Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali became the final captaincy contenders after an unexpected turn of events, everyone also celebrated Neelam Giri's birthday together. But what cracks between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal left the viewers engrossed with utmost drama.

Kunickaa complained that Tanya has some serious issues. She expressed how the latter never let go of anything. On the other hand, striking a major comparison between the spiritual influencer and Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa revealed that she would love to see the actress as her daughter-in-law if she stopped gossiping. Following this, after Ashnoor confronted Kunickaa, it was Tanya's turn to engage in an intense argument with the model.

Tanya says that she did not like Kunickaa calling her 'ghaslet' in front of everyone. To which, the latter responded about the spiritual influencer's fragile ego and asked her to limit their interactions. Watching this, Neelam, who claims to be Tanya's closest friend among the contestants, hugs and consoles her by mentioning how no one gels with Kunickaa. Tanya and Kunickaa later hug it out.

This is not the first time Tanya Mittal has been targeted. Her statements inside the Bigg Boss house have been constantly garnering immense criticism online. Previously, in one of the episodes, she said, "Main Aishwarya Rai se zyaada sundar hoon. Mummy papa ke paas jaati thi aur mummy sure thi ki kuch problem hai mujhme,” leaving viewers completely stunned.

She added, “I am from a Baniya family; rules are set for girls in a Baniya family. You can't step out after 6 PM. Don't speak to men on your phone, and don't learn anything except cooking in your life. So I took up the challenge of becoming beautiful and started a new journey. On that journey, I represented India and won the Miss Asia crown, which India won for the first time in 12 years."

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19, with the theme - Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, airs on Colors TV. It is also available on Jio Hotstar.