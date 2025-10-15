Veteran Actress And Dancer Madhumati Dies At 87

Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati, who made an immense contribution to the world of cinema, has died at the age of 87. She was known as an incredible artist and was often compared to legendary performers of her time such as Helen.

Madhumanti is known for films such as Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh took to X to share his condolences, writing, "Rest in peace, our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led, filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend."

Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eRRZ3W1LOx — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 15, 2025

Born in Maharashtra in 1938, Madhumati began her career as a dancer in 1957 in an unreleased Marathi film. Passionate about dance from an early age, she was trained in Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali, and also performed in film dance.

Madhumati married Deepak Manohar, a respected dancer, when she was 19. He was considerably older and the father of four children, his wife having died earlier. While her mother admired Deepak, she was hesitant about the match. Nonetheless, Madhumati, against her mother's wishes, married him.

Further updates on her last rites and cause of death are awaited.