Disha Patani Is A True Animal Lover. Proof? These Pics

Disha Patani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights She shared pictures of herself with some cows

She also shared a picture of her father and a cow

She also shared a picture of a hen

Disha Patani's love for animals is known to all and the actress made it even more evident with her recent post on Instagram. The 28-year-old actress shared two pictures of herself on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she could be seen spending time with some cows. In the other picture, Disha Patani can be seen kissing a cow. She can be seen dressed in a comfy T-shirt and yellow shorts in the pictures. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Disha kept the caption of the post simple and added only a flower emoji. Disha Patani's post received many comments from her fans. She also received a comment from her sister Khushboo Patani. "So cute. Our cuties," Khushboo wrote and added a heart emoji to the comment.

Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

Looks like the actress spent the day at a farm today as she also dropped a picture of a hen on her Instagram story. She was joined by her father Jagdish Singh Patani, who also got clicked with a cow at the farm. She dropped some more pictures of herself with the cows on her Instagram story.

Check out the pictures that Disha shared on her Instagram story:

This is not the first time that Disha Patani has channelised her love for animals. The actress is a pet parent, and she owns two dogs and two cats. All of her pets have a common Instagram account, which features several pictures and videos of them.

Here are some pictures and videos of Disha's pets:

Disha Patani made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. Her Bollywood debut was Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has featured in films like Baaghi 2 , Malang and Bharat. Disha was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan.