Every Day Is Ab-Tastic When You Are Disha Patani. Where's The Gym Again?

Hello there, Disha Patani! It would be an understatement to say that the actress is a fitness icon of sorts. The actress' Wednesday mood is all things pretty and posy (we are not complaining at all). She shared a couple of pictures with her pet pooch Goku by her side. In the mirror selfies, she can be seen dressed in a grey sports bra, which she paired with black shorts and her hair is tied in a ponytail. Let's just say, the set of pictures are ab-tastic. Sharing a similar picture on her Instagram stories, she hid her and Goku's face with a couple of emojis.

In terms of work, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid this year. She will also star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

The actress is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani.