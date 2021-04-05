Who Is Smitten By Disha Patani's Pic? Tiger Shroff, Sister Krishna And The Internet

Disha Patani posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @dishapatani)

Monday is here. If you are having Monday Blues today, then you should have a look at Disha Patani's latest Instagram post. You might feel better. Disha, who keeps making her Instafam go gaga over her, has yet again set the Internet on fire with her photoshoot pictures. In the pictures, the Baaghi actress looks stunning in a blue shimmer backless top and blue denim skirt. She paired her outfit with silver jewellery. Disha didn't write anything in the caption but she added a giraffe emoji. Disha's outfit is giving us major party vibes.

See her post here:

Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff noticed her post and reacted to it. Tiger dropped a fire emoji and red heart emoji in the comment section.

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff, who shares a close bond with Disha also commented on the post. Krishna wrote, "Damn," and added a few fire emojis.

Disha's sister Khushboo Patani wrote, "Superb...you look rocking bae.

Last night, Disha also shared a few more pictures from the same photoshoot in another post. "Mood," the actress wrote in her caption.

Elli Avram commented on her post. She wrote, "Love this mood," and added an awestruck emoji.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020. She made a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me. The 2020 film featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor as leads. Before Baaghi 3, Disha worked with Tiger in Baaghi, the first installment of the Baaghi franchise. The rumoured couple were also featured in a music video titled Befikra in 2016.

Disha is now gearing up for KTina, Radhe and Ek Villain Returns. While KTina and Radhe are scheduled to be released this year, Ek Villain Returns will hit the screens in 2022.