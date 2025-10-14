Man Prays for Premanand Maharaj's Health In Medina, Video Viral

A heartwarming display of interfaith unity has captured social media's attention after a young Muslim man, Sufiyan Allahabadi from Prayagraj, offered a prayer for Hindu saint, Premanand Maharaj. In the one-minute, 20-second video that has gone viral, Allahabadi can be seen praying in Medina, one of the holiest sites in Islam, for the speedy recovery of the Vrindavan-based saint.

"Sant Premanand Maharaj is a very good person. We have come to know that he is unwell. We are in Khizra now. From here, we pray that Allah grants him health and wellness. We are from India and we also admire him. He is a true and good human being," said Sufiyan with a photo of Premanand Maharaj on his phone.

"I have come from Prayagraj, the land of Ganga-Yamuna sangam. Hindu or Muslim does not matter. Being a good and true person is important," he added.

As the video gained traction online, social media users lauded the man for his kindness and for showing religious tolerance.

"Aameen!!! Let there be peace, brotherhood, harmony and prosperity in our Motherland. Jai Bharat," said one user while another added: "You are a good human being."

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, lauded the Sufiyan for his video, stating that the youth's well-wishes for the Hindu saint aligned with Islam's core tenets.

"Islam is a religion of tolerance and humanity," said Barelvi, adding, "I also pray for Premanand Maharaj's speedy recovery."

Barelvi said Sufiyan praying for Premanand Maharaj from the holy place of Medina Sharif was a true example of humanity.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Who Is Premanand Maharaj?

The Hindu saint has become a household name in recent years owing to his videos going viral on social media platforms, amplifying his reach and popularity. Born Aniruddh Kumar Pandey in Kanpur to a Brahmin family, he left his home at the age of 13 to seek spiritual knowledge, as per his website.

His teachings are delivered through satsangs and emphasise love, humility, and surrender to the divine. Celebrities such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have paid a visit to his aashram in Vrindavan.