Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Had A 'Violent Love Story', Claims Producer: "She Wore Dark Glasses At Events"

Producer Shailendra Singh, best known for backing films such as Firaaq, Phir Milenge and Page 3, recently recalled first noticing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she was a teenager. He also addressed Aishwarya's past relationship with Salman Khan.

Referring to an incident when Salman allegedly went to Aishwarya's residence late at night, Shailendra told Siddharth Kannan, "I know of things. Aishwarya, at one point, was staying in the same building as Sachin Tendulkar, if you remember? And Salman went there and all that, you remember all of it?"

He added, "Aishwarya came to an award show wearing dark glasses and stuff like that. As they say in Romeo and Juliet, it's a violent love story. He's a passionate guy, and she's a very dignified, very respectful person, all of which I know of her. She's brilliant."

When asked whether Aishwarya ever spoke to him about the episode or the reason behind wearing dark glasses at an awards function, he responded, "No, no. We weren't that close. I knew her from the days of Rajeev Mulchandani (supermodel)? I think that was her first relationship, and she hasn't had many relationships in the industry. She is a very private person. I think we should respect that."

Shailendra further revealed that his own friendship with Salman Khan ended after a professional disagreement. He had approached the actor for a film titled Captain and hoped to collaborate on a commercial project.

"Our friendship was very strong, so I went to him and said I want to make this film with you, a full commercial project," he said.

However, the meeting did not go as he had expected.

"When I went to meet him, he had called several people into the meeting. That was my last meeting with Salman. I felt deeply insulted," Shailendra said.

Shailendra On Noticing Aishwarya For The First Time

In the same interview, Shailendra said, "I spotted Aishwarya when she was 18 or 19 at Marine Drive, if I recall. She came to meet Kunal Kapoor and me at 8:30 at night with her parents. She was just 18 or 19 and she did our first three advertisements for just Rs 5,000. She was first, I think, an extra, tied to a pole in Mukesh Mills for a commercial. Then she did a Ghrit Kumari Hair Oil ad with Malvika Tiwari, and then she did another commercial with Arjun Rampal. This is how she started."

He went on to praise the actor, describing her as dignified and graceful. "She's a lovely human being. I've known her all my life, supremely dignified. These are the kind of people who should be the voice of our industry. I ask this question very often: Who's the brand ambassador of Bollywood? Who's the custodian?"

