Canadian Actor Tia Bhatia Drops Throwback Gems With Aishwarya Rai And Salman Khan, Internet Says "We Need Some Tea"

Canadian actor Tia Bhatia, daughter of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, set the internet on fire earlier today when she shared throwback gems with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Hrithik Roshan.

The Post

It was a trip down memory lane, with a young Tia Bhatia posing with the stars. The opening image of the Instagram carousel showed her sitting beside Aishwarya Rai.

Several other pictures showcased Tia posing with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Bobby Deol.

There was another shot of Shah Rukh Khan performing onstage, while one featured Salman Khan holding a young Tia in his arms. More showed Tia posing with the stars alongside her father.

Internet Reactions

Social media could not stop gushing over the lovely throwback pictures.

One person commented, "Such priceless moments, Tia. Did you have a favourite moment from meeting them?"

Someone else wrote, "This is such a dream!"

Another internet user said, "We need some tea... who was the nicest?"

Other comments read, "Iconic" and "major flex!"

About Tia Bhatia

Tia Bhatia is from Toronto and studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Her acting training for film and television began at the age of 17. Some of her known projects include Anatomy of Violence and Dr Cabbie.