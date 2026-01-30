<i>Mardaani 3</i> First Reviews: Rani Mukerji Is "Irreplaceable", Says Internet

Rani Mukerji is back on screen with Mardaani 3 today. Considering how well the first two parts were received, it comes as no surprise that social media has been flooded with glowing reviews from the audience.

One Internet user wrote, "#RaniMukerji is irreplaceable in the Mardaani franchise. It's nearly 30 years, but one thing she holds every time is her performance & screen presence."

Another person wrote, "If you are looking for a one-liner: the film is fab!"

Rani Mukerji fans heap praise on the actress, as one comment read, "#RaniMukerji once again delivers a powerful performance, and Mardaani 3 lives up to the expectations of the franchise."

Comments like, "It's a joy of a different kind to see #RaniMukerji kicking the @$$ of criminals" and "Rani Mukerji is fearless and bold", are also making the rounds.

About The Mardaani Franchise

Mardaani 3 is the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films' powerhouse female-cop franchise. Rani Mukerji returns as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who now joins the NIA to track down a ruthless beggar mafia network and rescue scores of missing girls.

Rani Mukerji returns to the screen with Mardaani 3, which released in theatres today, January 30, 2026.

For the first time, in Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji faces a female antagonist.

The first film from the franchise was released in 2014. Made on a modest budget of Rs 21 crore, the film minted Rs 59.55 crore at the box office. Rani Mukerji came on board as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a tough cop chasing criminals. In the first film, Shivani takes up the job of hunting down Karan Rastogi (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who runs a cartel involving child trafficking and drugs.

In 2019, the second film, Mardaani 2, was released. The theme of kidnapping a girl child returned in the sequel as well. In this film, cop Shivani Shivaji Roy's eyes are fixed on the culprit Vishal Jethwa (aka Sunny). This time too, Rani proved her star power as the film emerged as a box office hit. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 27 crore and made Rs 67.12 crore in return.

