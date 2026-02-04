<i>Mardaani 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji Film Nears Rs 25 Crore In India

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was released in theatres on January 30. The crime thriller has been steady in its earnings. On Day 5, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore, slightly more than its Monday earnings, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

After adding up the collections of all five days, Mardaani 3 stands at Rs 22.25 crore. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the third installment of the Mardaani franchise recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.72% on Tuesday.

The film saw the highest occupancy during night shows at around 33.62%, followed by evening shows at 21.45%, afternoon shows at 18.78%, and morning shows at 9.03%, owing to working weekdays.

Region-wise, Jaipur recorded an occupancy of 33.75%. The next four top regions included the National Capital Region (NCR) at 29.50%, Mumbai at 26.25%, Lucknow at 22.50%, and Pune at 21.25%.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to speak at length about the film's upward trajectory at the box office. "Mardaani 3 puts up a healthy score in its opening weekend," read his note, adding, "The encouraging performance of this female-led film gives its makers the much-needed confidence to take the franchise forward."

He added, "The mass circuits were dominated by Border 2, which restricted its growth there, but major centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru reported good occupancy. The crucial test begins on Monday - how well it holds will be key... The film needs to maintain collections at Friday levels [or thereabouts] to stay on a steady course."

Janki Bodiwala On Her Stint In Mardaani 3

Janki Bodiwala, who plays a cop in the movie, revealed how she landed the role in Mardaani 3. “I had gone to Mumbai for some other work. That very day, I got a call from Shanoo ma'am [Sharma, casting director], who asked me to audition for a part. I went [to YRF Studios], she helped me prepare, and then auditioned me. Later, when I was returning to Ahmedabad, she called and said that the [makers] had liked me and wanted me to come back. I thought to myself, ‘I had gone for some other work, and now I'm doing a YRF film',” the actress told Mid-Day.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 stars Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, and Mallika Prasad in key roles.



