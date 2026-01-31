Shah Rukh Khan Sends Best Wishes To Rani Mukerji On <i>Mardaani 3</i> Release: "Just From The Heart"

Rani Mukerji clocked 30 years in cinema in 2026. She is currently in the news for the release of Mardaani 3, which has been getting some glowing reviews. The film industry has been heaping praise on the actress, the latest coming from her co-stars in many films, including Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Just from the heart....to my Rani 'Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too."

Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2026

Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection

The release follows the success of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a performance that also earned Rani her maiden National Award.

In the latest installment, Rani reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, once again tackling a case that examines systemic sexism and patriarchy.

While the film has garnered largely decent reviews, its box office opening has been moderate.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 3.8 crore on its first day.

The film was released in approximately 2,345 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 18.01% on day one.

Morning shows opened at 8.97%, rising to 14.78% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 17.13%, before night shows saw a stronger turnout at 31.14%.

Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest number of screenings, with 526 shows and an occupancy of 18.75%.

Mumbai followed with 381 shows and a higher occupancy of 26.75%.

About The Mardaani Franchise

Mardaani 3 is the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films' powerhouse female-cop franchise. Rani Mukerji returns as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who now joins the NIA to track down a ruthless beggar mafia network and rescue scores of missing girls.

Rani Mukerji returns to the screen with Mardaani 3, which released in theatres on January 30, 2026.

For the first time in Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji faces a female antagonist.

The first film from the franchise was released in 2014. Made on a modest budget of Rs 21 crore, the film minted Rs 59.55 crore at the box office. Rani Mukerji came on board as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a tough cop chasing criminals. In the first film, Shivani takes up the job of hunting down Karan Rastogi (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who runs a cartel involving child trafficking and drugs.

In 2019, the second film, Mardaani 2, was released. The theme of kidnapping a girl child returned in the sequel as well. In this film, cop Shivani Shivaji Roy's eyes are fixed on the culprit Vishal Jethwa (aka Sunny). This time too, Rani proved her star power as the film emerged as a box office hit. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 27 crore and made Rs 67.12 crore in return.

ALSO READ | Mardaani 3 First Reviews: Rani Mukerji Is "Irreplaceable", Says Internet