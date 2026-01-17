When Karisma Kapoor Spoke About "Very Rich Man" Sunjay Kapur: "I've Slogged It Out For 13 Years"

Karisma Kapoor once shared her views on her late ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur being a "very rich man"

In an earlier interview with Subhash K Jha, she said, "I don't know about that. He has his own business and his father's business to take care of. I'll continue to have my career, but far more discreetly. Basically, I'm looking to enter into a new phase in my life. I've slogged it out for nearly thirteen years. And now it's time for me to find another level in my life. So far, I've been fulfilling a moral responsibility to my career, my producers, and fans."

The actress added, "That will continue. I'll do a good project whenever it comes my way. But now it's time for me to find personal happiness. I've cut down on my workload. Now people know why. I'm not one of those actresses who'd grab anything that comes my way. I'll continue doing my serial Karishma: The Miracle Of Destiny. And a couple of films per year."

Sunjay Kapur had filed for divorce in Mumbai in December 2015 on the grounds of cruelty. The couple was granted a divorce in 2016. They share two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Prior to his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. He later married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Sunjay Kapur, who was chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar, died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing while playing polo in London. His last rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi, attended by family and close friends.

Following his death, legal proceedings have been initiated over his multibillion-rupee personal estate. As per ANI, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in a civil suit related to the estate. The case involves Sunjay Kapur's children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, who have sought an interim injunction.

Justice Jyoti Singh stated that oral arguments had already been completed and confirmed that written submissions from all parties had been taken on record. The court added that no further filings would be accepted before the order is pronounced.

