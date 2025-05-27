Explained: The Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vs Deepika Padukone Feud Over <i>Spirit</i>, And Where Triptii Dimri Comes In

There was no official announcement, no name calling but a very public shaming of an actress for "putting down a younger actor" and violating a non-disclosure agreement.

Whether it's his idea of love or feminism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has often ruffled feathers and never minced his words. This time, as reports say, his ire is directed at Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone who exited from his much-anticipated film Spirit, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures.

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ?



"As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Let's do one thing... next time tell the whole story... because I don't even care a bit) #dirtyPRgames," an angry Vanga wrote on X on Monday night.

So, who and what could be the reason behind Vanga's outburst?

If reports are to be believed, it is Padukone, one of India's highest paid female actors. Triptii Dimri, a rising star who first worked with the filmmaker in Animal (2023), is stepping in for the Padmaavat star in Spirit.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, dated May 22, Padukone "refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day" for Spirit.



"That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper," the report further stated.



The insider also said Vanga discussed the matter with the producers, who tried to end the impasse.



"However, Deepika and her team were not willing to bow. Sandeep Reddy Vanga eventually told Deepika to back out of the film," the source added.



Whether true or not, these demands for a new mother like Padukone -- who welcomed her daughter Dua with actor-husband Ranveer Singh last September -- are not unfounded. She is also an advocate of work-life balance and runs The Live Love Laugh Foundation aimed at mental health awareness.



Reading reports of Padukone joining hands with Vanga, who has courted controversy over misogyny and objectification of women in his films Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, also came a surprise to the actor's fans.

There was also speculation that Padukone and Vanga had a disagreement over certain "bold scenes" in the movie.

Days after the unconfirmed report went viral with alleged details of the contract among Padukone, Vanga, and producers, the director announced that Dimri will be the "female lead" of Spirit.

"The female lead for my film is now official :-) (sic)" Vanga captioned Dimri's Spirit cast announcement on X.

The female lead for my film is now official :-) pic.twitter.com/U7JJQqSUVa — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 24, 2025



An elated Dimri also shared her excitement on Instagram.

"Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision (sic)" she wrote on May 24.

Padukone, who has often held her composure and chosen a time to speak her mind in face of controversy, is yet to even acknowledge the fallout with Vanga let alone respond to the hullabaloo.

Spirit is billed as a cop action drama, led by Telugu cinema star Prabhas. The film would have reunited Padukone with Prabhas, her Kalki 2898 AD co-star.