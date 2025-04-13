Sonu Kakkar Shares, Then Deletes Post About "Cutting Ties" With Siblings Neha And Tony Kakkar

In a shocking turn of events, singer Sonu Kakkar left fans stunned after she posted — and then deleted — an emotional message declaring that she is “no longer a sister” to her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

The now-deleted post, shared on both X and Instagram on Saturday, read: “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today”

No clarification or follow-up statement has been released from Sonu Kakkar as of now, but the sudden announcement – and its removal shortly after – has left fans confused and concerned. Even Neha and Tony Kakkar have stayed silent on their sister's statement so far.

While there seems to be a rift between the Kakkar sibling trio right now, they have often stood by each other and spoken with love on public platforms in the past.

Sonu, Neha and Tony Kakkar have even mesmerized fans with their collaborations. Remember Story of Kakkars? That emotional rap track beautifully captured their journey. They also teamed up for the peppy number Ooh La La from the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In other news, last month, Neha Kakkar found herself in the spotlight — and not for the usual reasons. Last month, during a live concert in Melbourne, the singer reportedly showed up three hours late, which did not go unnoticed by the crowd.

A video from the event surfaced on Reddit, showing Neha getting emotional on stage and thanking the audience for their patience. She broke down mid-speech, clearly overwhelmed by the moment.

While some fans appreciated her vulnerability, the internet had mixed reactions. In fact, you can even hear some people in the live audience teasing her during the emotional moment. The clip quickly went viral, sparking a debate online about celebrity punctuality, professionalism and the pressure of performing live. Click here to read the full story.