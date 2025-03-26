Neha Kakkar's Brother Shares Cryptic Post After Her Melbourne Concert Backlash: "Who Is To Blame?"

A day after Neha Kakkar's video from Melbourne emerged online, her brother Tony Kakkar shared a cryptic post, seemingly, defending his sister against the backlash.

Tony Kakkar wrote in an Instagram post, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements - booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"

Tony Kakkar wrote in the caption, "Ek sawal hai... kisi ke liye nahi hai... bas sawaal hai... hypothetically."

Take a look:

For those, who haven't followed the chain of events, here's an update for you. Neha Kakkar arrived at a Melbourne concert three hours late. While she apologised to the audience, a section of the crowd called her out for her "unprofessional" behaviour. Neha Kakkar broke down on stage and thanked audience for waiting for her patiently.

However, after the video went viral, Neha faced backlash from the Internet as well.

Take a look at the video:

The video recorded some angry reactions from the live audience. "Go back! Rest in your hotel," said one. Another person was heard saying, "This is not India, you're in Australia." Another added, "We have been waiting for three hours." A third voice mocked her by saying, "Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You're not performing with kids."

Neha Kakkar is known for hits like Badri Ki Dulhaniya, Sunny Sunny, Coca Cola, Garmi, Gali Gali, to name a few.

Tony Kakkar is known for hits like Sitaron Tum So Jao, Gangster, Dil Ko Sukoon, to name a few.