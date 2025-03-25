Neha Kakkar Cries On Stage After Arriving 3 Hours Late In Melbourne Show. Angry Fans Say, "<i>Wapas Jao</i>"

Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar made headlines for arriving three hours late at a live concert in Melbourne recently. A video was shared on Reddit, in which, the singer can be seen breaking down on stage and thanking the audience for waiting for her patiently.

However, the video drew diverse reactions on the Internet. Even the live audience can be heard teasing Neha Kakkar for her outburst of emotions.

Neha Kakkar can be heard saying in the video, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai (I have never made anyone wait for so long). Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I'm so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho (You people have managed time for me). I will make sure that I will make you all dance."

The video recorded some angry reactions from the live audience. "Go back! Rest in your hotel," said one. Another person was heard saying, "This is not India, you're in Australia." Another added, "We have been waiting for three hours." A third voice mocked her by saying, "Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You're not performing with kids."

Take a look at the video here:

Prior to Melbourne, Neha Kakkar performed in Sydney. She shared snippets from the show on her Instagram feed. Take a look:

Neha Kakkar is known for hits like Badri Ki Dulhaniya, Sunny Sunny, Coca Cola, Garmi, Gali Gali, to name a few.